Netflix developing movies, TV series based on 'Redwall' books

Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): Famous English writer Brian Jacques' much-loved books 'Redwall' are being adapted into a feature film and TV series by online streaming platform Netflix.



As per Variety, Netflix has secured a new rights deal with Penguin Random House Children in order to adapt the popular books into movies and series. The fantasy novels have sold 30 million copies globally and have attracted an avid following with their tales of heroism, villainy, and derring-do all played out by mice, moles, hares, and badgers.

The streaming giant announced that it has enlisted Patrick McHale, creator of Cartoon Network's 'Over the Garden Wall', to write the feature film. The upcoming film will be based on Jacques' first book in the series, 'Redwall'. There are 21 others, extending to the final book titled 'The Rogue Crew'.

The streamer is also developing an event series based on the character of Martin the Warrior. The deal marks the first time that the film rights to the entire book series have been held by the same company. It is also the first time a feature film of any of Jacques' works will be made.

Jacques had passed away in 2011. Meanwhile, Netflix has invested heavily in the animation space, partly due to the increased competition for family streaming audiences from Disney Plus.

Netflix's animated features include Academy Award-nominated 'Klaus' and Glen Keane's 'Over the Moon'. Upcoming features include 'Apollo 10 1/2 : A Space Age Adventure', 'The Sea Beast', 'My Father's Dragon' and 'Pinocchio'. (ANI)

