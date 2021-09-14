Netflix docu-series 'Crime Stories: India Detectives' out on Sep 22

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 14th, 2021, 12:41:20hrs
Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) A documentary series titled 'Crime Stories: India Detectives', featuring four stories, is all set to release on September 22 on Netflix.

Set in Bengaluru, 'Crime Stories: India Detectives' explores some of the most puzzling crimes that the city has witnessed.

A crew follows the Bengaluru Police and documents a never-seen-before look into the methods and working of Indian police. It will give a sneak-peek glimpse into the psyche of a suspect and a glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations.

Produced by Minnow Films, the series is co-directed by N. Amit and Jack Rampling.

--IANS

dc/kr

