Netflix drops first teaser of documentary on Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs'

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): The first teaser for 'Jeen-Yuhs', an upcoming documentary focusing on the life and career of American rapper Kanye West, was recently unveiled by Netflix during its Tudum event.



According to Variety, co-directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as Coodie and Chike, the three-act documentary will follow West over a 20-year period.

'Jeen-Yuhs' will show behind-the-scenes footage of West as he builds his way from singer to businessman and ultimately a global brand. The documentary is also said to look at his failed 2020 presidential bid and the death of his mother, Donda West.

The teaser featured a home video of West and Mos Def (now Yasiin Bey) rapping their song 'Two Words' from West's 2004 album 'The College Dropout'.

West recently finally released his long-awaited album 'Donda' at the end of August, which broke records upon its release. Variety reported that the album set a new record by reaching No. 1 on Apple Music's Top Albums chart in 152 countries in 24 hours. According to Apple, on the album's first full day of release, 'Donda' was streamed over 60 million times in the U.S.

The album also broke the 2021 record for being the most-streamed artist and album in one day, and 'Donda' became the third most-played album on its first day of release on Apple Music ever.

Earlier this year, West won his first gospel Grammy and 22nd career Grammy for his 'Jesus Is King' album, marking the first time since 2013 that he has received honours from the Recording Academy.

In addition to winning traditional gospel album for 'Jesus Is Born' at the GMA (Gospel Music Association) Dove Awards, West also picked up rap/hip hop album for 'Jesus Is King' and rap/hip-hop recorded song for 'Follow God'.

Coodie and Chike have previously worked with West on his 2004 music video 'Jesus Walks (Version 3)' and 'Through the Wire'. A premiere date for 'Jeen-Yuhs' has not been announced, as per Variety. (ANI)

