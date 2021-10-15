Netflix drops first trailer for Halle Berry's directorial debut 'Bruised'

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): Popular streaming giant Netflix, on Thursday, released the first trailer for Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry's directorial debut 'Bruised', which will hit the streamer this November.



Berry has directed and is starring in the sports drama about an MMA fighter (Jackie Justice) who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.

The two-minute and twenty-two seconds trailer opens with Berry sitting outside a shop where two boys recognise her and say "Yo, that's Jackie Justice. Right? She used to be famous."

The trailer continues and sees Justice still boiling with rage over her lost past life. She gets shocked when her friend (Danny Boyd Jr.), surprises her by finding her son she gave up as an infant -- waiting on her doorstep.

The intriguing trailer then shows how Justice gets motivated to get back her lost past life, after being persuaded to participate in a brutal underground organised fight by her manager and boyfriend, Desi (Adan Canto).

After winning the match, she attracts the attention of many including a fight league promoter played by Shamier Anderson.

Penned by Michelle Rosenfarb, the feature follows her journey as she fights her own demons and competes with one of the fiercest rising stars in the MMA world while struggling to become the mother her son deserves.

The nail-biting trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, and an engaging story.

From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all, making it safe to say that fans are in for a visual treat.

Apart from Berry, the film also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

'Bruised' is produced by Brad Feinstein, Guymon Casady, Linda Gottlieb, Erica Lee, Gillian G. Hormel, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, and Terry Douglas.

The film is slated to release in theatres on November 17 before dropping on Netflix on November 24, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

