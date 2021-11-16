Netflix drops trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio starrer political dark comedy 'Don't Look Up'

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): Netflix, on Tuesday, officially released the trailer for its upcoming political dark comedy film 'Don't Look Up' that stars Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.



In the almost 3 minutes long trailer for the film, DiCaprio and Lawrence, who stars as professor Randall Mindy and grad student Kate, trying to get the government to listen regarding a comet that is heading towards earth and will destroy it. But when they warn the president (Meryl Streep), she doesn't seem to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.

So what does the duo do to make someone listen to them? With only six months until the comet makes an impact, they leak it to the press and in the digital age where anyone can get information out there, both of them flock to news stations and social media to let everyone know that the world is coming to an end.

'Don't Look Up' also stars Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett. The film is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay.

The movie will arrive in select theatres on December 10 before it streams on Netflix starting December 24. The film is scored by Nicholas Britell, who previously made the music for McKay's 'The Big Short' and 'Vice'. (ANI)

