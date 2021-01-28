Netflix names 'Bridgerton' as its 'biggest series ever'

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): Online streamer Netflix has recently announced that the superhit show 'Bridgerton' is its "biggest series ever."



According to E! News, the series has been watched by 82 million households around the globe within the first 28 days of its release. The show's views have marked Netflix's own projections of 63 million households.

As per the report by the streamer, the series was among the top 10 shows in every country except for Japan. It was also at the number one position in 83 countries including America.

The hit show has also made Julia Quinn's novel of the same name stand again in the New York Times bestseller list, 18 years after they were first published.

According to E! News, a 'Bridgerton' musical is currently in the works following the sweeping success of the Netflix show.

The series was also greenlit for a second season last week while the first season is currently streaming on Netflix. The second season is expected to be based on American author Julia Quinn's 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'.

As per Variety, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by actor Jonathan Bailey, will dominate the social season. Other details regarding the upcoming season have been kept under wraps.

The first season was well-received by the viewers and every piece of news about the show has been keeping the fans on their toes. The first season of the period drama featured actors Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page in the lead roles.

Created by showrunner Chris Van Dusen and bankrolled by Shonda Rhimes, 'Bridgerton' is based on Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency-era London's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court.

The first season, which marked Rhimes' first series for Netflix, released in December 2020 and is eight-episode long. The show was an instant hit owing to the killer chemistry between its lead characters Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, played by Phoebe and Rege-Jean respectively.

The first season focused on Daphne's (Phoebe) debut on the marriage market and her explosive courtship with bachelor, the Duke of Hastings (Rege Jean).

'Bridgerton' also stars Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, among several others. (ANI)

