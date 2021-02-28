Netflix to develop 'Terminator' anime series

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): A classic sci-fi franchise is making its way to Netflix in the form of a 'Terminator' anime series.



As per Variety, the upcoming series will unfold a new chapter and will not be a reboot of the parent franchise. As the project is still in the early stages, plot details are being kept under tight wraps.

Netflix has partnered with Skydance for the forthcoming series, with Skydance having produced the last two 'Terminator' films.

The series is produced in partnership with Production I.G, with who Netflix has had a production line deal since 2018. Production I.G's past anime credits include 'Ghost in the Shell', 'B: The Beginning', and 'Eden of the East'.

The series is being led by showrunner Mattson Tomlin, who has co-written 'The Batman' starring actor Robert Pattinson. Tomlin will also serve as executive producer on the series.

In a statement, Tomlin thanked Netflix and Skydance for this chance to break conventions and subvert expectations.

Tomlin said, "Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach 'Terminator' in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations, and has real guts."

The 'Terminator' franchise has been wildly successful. To date, the franchise has six films, two web series, one TV series, comic, novel, and game adaptations.

The franchise started with James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd in 1984 with the first film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the villainous robot from 2029 who came to the past to kill a woman named Sarah Connor and thus stop human resistance to a machine uprising.

The most recent entries were 'Terminator: Dark Fate' and 'Terminator: Genisys'. Although the Netflix series will be the first animated series in the franchise's history, it has previously been adapted for the small screen.

The live-action drama titled 'Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles' aired on Fox for two seasons with Lena Headey starring as Sarah Connor and Thomas Dekker starring as John Connor. Summer Glau starred as the Terminator sent back in time to protect John. (ANI)

