Netflix's 'Bridgerton' is coming back with season two

Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): The insanely popular Netflix series 'Bridgerton' has been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant made the announcement on Thursday with a short clip. The announcement promises the return of the Bridgerton family and the rest of the Regency London society scene.



The announcement was made by sharing a clip that features scenes from the first season. The video concluded with the text "Season 2 is coming." The second season for the series is scheduled to start filming this spring in London, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The season is expected to be based on American author Julia Quinn's 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'. As per Variety, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by actor Jonathan Bailey, will dominate the social season. Other details regarding the upcoming season have been kept under wraps.

The first season was well-received by the viewers and every piece of news about the show has been keeping the fans on their toes. The first season of the period drama featured actors Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page in the lead roles.

Created by showrunner Chris Van Dusen and bankrolled by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton is based on Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency-era London's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court.

The first season, which marked Rhimes' first series for Netflix, released in December 2020 and is eight-episode long. The show was an instant hit owing to the killer chemistry between its lead characters Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, played by Phoebe and Rege-Jean respectively.

The first season focused on Daphne's (Phoebe) debut on the marriage market and her explosive courtship with bachelor, the Duke of Hastings (Rege Jean). 'Bridgerton' also stars Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, among several others. (ANI)

