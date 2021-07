Netflix's 'Comedy Premium league' to be out on August 20

As per a statement issued by the streaming giant, 'Comedy Premium League' will have six episodes and it will explore multiple formats of comedy including improv, skit, stand-up, punchlines, and roast.YouTube sensation and actor Prajakta Koli will be seen as the host of the upcoming comedy show, wherein Aadar Malik, Prashasti Singh, Rahul Dua, Rahul Subramanian, Rohan Joshi, Rytasha Rathore, Samay Raina, Sumaira Shaikh, Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat and Urooj Ashfaq will also perform.On Thursday, the makers even unveiled the trailer of the show. In the trailer, we can see filmmaker Anurag Kashyap marking his special appearance.Produced by OML, 'Comedy Premium League' is scheduled to release on August 20. (ANI)