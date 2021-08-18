Netflix's new anthology film 'Ankahi Kahaniya' to release on September 17

The upcoming anthology is directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary and will chronicle "three unheard and untold tales of love".'Ankahi Kahaniya' features an ensemble cast of Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale.Ashwiny, known for her intriguing stories and captivating narratives, will return with a tale of love that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. It stars Abhishek with the story credited to Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Nitesh Tiwari.Talking about her film, she said, "With every story, I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while. I hope with this story I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through. I am very glad that our story will reach the world with Netflix belief and impact."Based on the Kannada story 'Madhyantara' by Jayant Kaikini, Abhishek's segment features 'Sairat' star Rajguru and Hiwale.The filmmaker, known for acclaimed movies like 'Sonchiriya' and 'Udta Punjab', said his film is set in the 1980s Mumbai and explores young love in the world of single-screen theatres."This is a story of the city in the 1980s and young love in the world of single-screen theatres. When you're young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love's a sweet escape. And what's better than finding it at the movies, however fleetingly? This one's especially close to my heart. And I'm really excited for everyone to watch it!" said Abhishek.Saket's short film features Kunal, Zoya, Nikhil and Palomi. The story is penned by Zeenat Lakhani and Saket, widely known for helming the hit 2017 Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Hindi Medium'.Speaking about the upcoming project, Saket said, "Love stories have always been one of my favourite genres. It is a pleasure to be a part of Ankahi Kahaniya's thriving story theme. It was great working alongside a talented set of directors and collaborating with Netflix for this anthology."Pratiksha Rao, Director of Films and Licensing at Netflix India, said that the team is thrilled to announce 'Ankahi Kahaniyan'."As we expand our film slate in India, we are thrilled to announce our new anthology film, Ankahi Kahaniyan. These unexpected love stories are brought to life by incredibly talented filmmakers, cast and crew, and we can't wait to bring it to our members," she said.The upcoming anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara. (ANI)