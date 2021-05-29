Netizens compare PSBB's Rajagopalan with Inbaraj from 'Ratsasan', director replies!

Netizens have started comparing the PSBB school's Rajagopalan who taught Accountancy and Business Studies in the KK Nagar Branch with the film character Inbaraj from Ratsasan . Rajagopalan harassed many young school kids and he was immediately arrested by the cops.

Many said that when the film got released, they found Inbaraj's character extremely depressing as he was cruel and tried to molest young school-going girls. But now, they feel that Rajagopalan's modus operandi is similar to Inbaraj from Ratsasan.

The film's director Ram Kumar says that he sketched Inbaraj's character from various real-life incidents. He added that the character he wrote wasn't fictional and the real-life Inbarajs are more dangerous and the incidents he heard were beyond shocking.