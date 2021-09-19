Netizens in awe of Taapsee's physical transformation

On Sunday, Taapsee took to the photo-sharing application to share a picture in which she is seen standing in a field with her well-toned back muscles visible in the photograph."Bhaut sar pe chada rakha hai ise, kisi ki nhi sunti par khud ki sunti hai ....bahut badi baat hai.#TheCalmBeforeTheStorm," she captioned the post.The throwback picture appears to be taken during her training session for the upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket', which revolves around the life of an athlete from Gujarat.Netizens have heaped praises on Taapsee for her "amazing" physical transformation for the role."Mind-blowing transformation," a fan commented."Meri sun, body banwa de yaar," actor and Taapsee's close friend Abhilash Thapliyal quipped.Directed by Akarsh Khurana, 'Rashmi Rocket' is expected to release on OTT soon. (ANI)