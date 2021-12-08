Netizens troll 'Cooku With Comali' Ashwin for his debut film speech!

Though Ashwin has recently appeared in Oh Mana Penne, his first debut heroic film is Enna Solla Pogirai.

At the audio launch of the film, Ashwin, who rose to fame with Cooku With Comali said that he dozed off during the narration of forty scripts before Enna Solla Pogirai. The actor had also mentioned that he would stop the release in case if the film's final output doesn't satisfy him.