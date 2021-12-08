Netizens troll 'Cooku With Comali' Ashwin for his debut film speech!

Though Ashwin has recently appeared in Oh Mana Penne, his first debut heroic film is Enna Solla Pogirai.
At the audio launch of the film, Ashwin, who rose to fame with Cooku With Comali said that he dozed off during the narration of forty scripts before Enna Solla Pogirai. The actor had also mentioned that he would stop the release in case if the film's final output doesn't satisfy him.
Netizens feel that Ashwin has insulted the hard work of the forty directors by publicly passing such statements. They also added that stopping the release of any film is a producer's call and Ashwin should not worry about it.
One could see several memes against the actor. Netizens feel that the actor should first learn to be humble.