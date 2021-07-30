'Netrikann' director Milind Ram: No one could have essayed the role better than Nayanthara 

In an official statement, the film's director Milind Rau of Aval fame said: “Tamil audiences love a good thriller, and I wanted to create a movie unlike any that the genre has seen in Kollywood. Netrikann is special because of the central character who is visually impaired and uses sheer intelligence and presence of mind to confront a deadly serial kidnapper".

The director also heaped praise on Nayanthara, he said: " No one could have essayed the role better than Nayanthara who has brilliantly brought alive a character who can’t see but is extremely quick-witted. High-octane action and drama, along with the unexpected twists in the storyline, makes Netrikann a must-watch, especially for viewers who love a good whodunit packed with crime, thrill, and action".

The film's producer Vignesh Shivan said, “With every film, the goal is to push the envelope further to show audiences something that they haven't seen before, keep them hooked till the credits and provide them with an enriching entertainment experience. We are proud to say that Netrikann is just that. The film is centered around a unique and resilient woman, portrayed by Nayanthara with such elan. As a visually impaired woman, she uses her senses to the best of her abilities to track down a serial killer and uncover hidden truths. The film is unconventional and thrilling - audiences who enjoy bold content will love Netrikann".





