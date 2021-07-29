'Netrikann' trailer is impressive, film to premiere on August 13!

Lady Superstar Nayanthara's crime thriller film Netrikann is all set to release on August 13. The trailer was unveiled today by Disney + Hostar in which the film will be directly premiered.
The trailer looks impressive with a racy cut and tightly packaged sequences that give us a basic idea of Nayanthara's characterization and how she wins over a serial killer (Ajmal) despite her physical disability.
The film is an official remake of the Korean thriller Blind. Produced by Vignesh ShivN and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures along with Kross Pictures, Milind Rau of Aval fame has directed Netrikann.
Girrishh of Aval fame is composing the music for Netrikann, and RD Rajasekar has cranked the camera.
Watch the trailer here: