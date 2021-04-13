New 'Acharya' poster unveiled on Ugadi

In the film, Ram Charan plays Siddha, a Naxalite, and Pooja plays his lady love, Neelambari.

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) The poster of Chiranjeevis new film "Acharya" was unveiled on Tuesday, on the occasion of Udagi. The film will see the Telugu superstar co-starring with his son, actor Ram Charan. In the poster, Ram Charan strikes a romantic dance pose with Pooja Hegde.

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the poster of the film and wrote: "Introducing #Siddha's love #Neelambari Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi. #Acharya."

Pooja, too, shared the poster on Instagram and wrote: "Here's the love of #Siddha - #Neelambari Wishing you all a very #HappyUgadi. #Acharya".

Ram Charan and Pooja worked together in the song "Jigel rani" from the film "Rangasthalam".

Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal, as Chiranjeevi's love interest in the film. It is directed by Koratala Siva.

The action film also features Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay, Sangeetha Krish and Regina Cassandra.

--IANS

anj/vnc