New couple in B-Town: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Jackky shared a picture of them walking hand-in-hand, looking at each other with love.Further, he penned a love-filled caption, talking about how nothing seems fun without her."Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my," he concluded the caption with heart and hugging emoticons and tagged the birthday girl.Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity including Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff and many more flooded the post with likes and comments, congratulating the couple."*whistle*," actor Kriti Sanon wrote, adding heart and amulet emoticons.Rakul commented on the post by dropping a string of heart and heart-eyes emoticons.A few minutes later, she also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle, thanking Jackky and calling him her "biggest gift this year".She wrote the caption, "Thankyouuuu my (heart emoticon)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh nonstop, thank you for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."Rakul Preet and Jackky have worked together in their upcoming untitled film, currently being called 'Production 41'.Apart from Rakul, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sargun Mehta.Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is backed by Pooja Entertainment. (ANI)