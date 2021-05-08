New Covid cases continue declining trend in Telangana

The daily count has been consistently declining over the last one week and the officials claimed that the situation is under control.

Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) The declining trend in fresh Covid-19 cases continued in Telangana as the state has reported 5,186 new infections, health officials said on Saturday.

The state health authorities, who reverted to the earlier practice of issuing media bulletins in the evening, said the pandemic claimed 38 lives during the 24-hour period. With this the death toll has mounted to 2,704.

Fresh cases pushed the cumulative tally to 4,92,385.

The state continued to see more recoveries than new cases. As many as 7,994 people recovered during the period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,21,219.

The recovery rate, which had plunged to almost 80 per cent a few days ago, has now improved to 85.54. The number of active cases dropped further to 68,462.

For the second consecutive day, the daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad was below 1,000. The state capital reported 904 cases. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad reported 399 and 366 cases respectively.

Nalgonda reported 317 cases, followed by 231 in Warangal Urban, 182 in Karimnagar, 181 in Siddipet, 176 in Khammam, 175 in Vikarabad, 172 in Mahaboobnagar and 172 in Nagarkurnool.

Out of 33 districts, 15 had new cases in double digits.

