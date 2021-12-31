New Covid cases in NY break previous records

Thursday's figure was an 11 per cent increase over Wednesday's 67,090 positive cases, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data.

New York, Dec 31 (IANS) In the past 24 hours, New York State reported 74,207 new Covid-19 cases, breaking its single-day record for a second straight day amid a new wave of the pandemic triggered by the latest Omicron variant, according to data issued by the local government.

The state's overall infection tally currently stood at 3,330,403.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,373 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised across the state after 606 more were admitted in the past 24 hours.

This is the highest hospitalisations since February 9, increasing 138 per cent since December 1, NBC New York quoted the latest update issued by Governor Kathy Hochul's office.

At least 1,020 Covidpatients are in state ICUs, an increase of 58 over Wednesday's report. It's the first time since early March that the number topped 1,000.

"As we approach the New Year, it is vitally important that we don't let our guard down in our fight against the pandemic," Governor Hochul said in a statement.

Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, the state has registered a total of 59,336 Covid-19 deaths.

New York State leaders are preparing for a surge in January 2022.

"We do think there's going to be a spike in cases that's going to continue, not just in our positive rates, but in our hospitalisations," Hochul added.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the state has so far administered a total of 34,256,514 Covid-19 vaccine doses, while 13,961,789 people have been fully inoculated against the virus.

--IANS

ksk/