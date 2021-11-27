New Covid variant: TN intensifies screening at Airports

Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has directed to intensify screening at Chennai international airport and other airports in the state after the Union Health Ministry issued an alert on the risk posed by a new Covid-19 variant.

State health minister Ma Subramanian told IANS, "We have received an alert from the Union Health ministry following which the state health secretary issued directives to all district collectors to act according to the guidelines. This includes testing of travelers from certain countries as well as following Covid-19 protocols. Travelers from Botswana, South Africa and Hongkong will have to mandatorily undergo tests and if necessary quarantine."