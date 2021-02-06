New dates for Kathmandu Triennale 2077

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Kathmandu Triennale has announced new dates for the fourth edition which will now take place from October 27 to November 27, 2021. The Triennale has decided to mark its next edition as Kathmandu Triennale 2077 -- the current year of the Nepali calendar. Though due to take place in December 2020, a decision was made to delay it owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Organised by Siddhartha Arts Foundation (SAF), it is Nepal's premier international platform for global contemporary arts led by Artistic Director Cosmin Costinas (Executive Director and Curator of Para Site, Hong Kong) alongside Co-Curators Sheelasha Rajbhandari and Hit Man Gurung (Nepal-based artists). The new dates have been finalised following conversations with partners, artists, advisors, and the team, addressing various concerns surrounding health, safety, production and participation.

Cosmin Costinas says, "We are primarily searching for appropriate ways to acknowledge and display the multiplicity of art histories and languages, as well as their reflection of plural ways of dreaming, representing, measuring, and mapping the world, in its medical, social, technological, and cosmic dimensions."

Sheelasha Rajbhandari and Hit Man Gurung add, "Issues connected to migration and displacement, individual and collective trauma and healing, the body, sexuality, and feminist praxis will also be at the core of the Triennale, with a strong anchoring in conversations that have informed the Nepali political and public sphere following its re-establishment as a multi-ethnic republic almost two decades ago."

