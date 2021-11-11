New promo of 'Pushpaka Vimanam' out

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (IANS) Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda, who has proved himself as an actor, has appeared in movies like 'Dorasani' and 'Middle Class Melodies'. His upcoming movie titled 'Pushpaka Vimanam' has been in the spotlight.

Slated for its release Friday, the makers of 'Pushpaka Vimanam' had unveiled a promo earlier. The new promo gives a sneak into the life of a government school teacher (played by Anand Deverakonda), it hints at the chaos related to his marital life.