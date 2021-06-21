New releases face many hurdles and issues!

Even though the Telangana government has given blanket permission to open theaters, many issues still have not been solved. Last year, the state government had agreed to waive the electricity charges for the lockdown period but they are not yet been cleared.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government has not lifted lockdown in the state. AP government may decide on the opening of theaters next month. Plus, the Andhra Pradesh government should also decide ticket prices. At the time of ‘Vakeel Saab’ release, the YS Jagan government had put a cap on ticket prices and lowered the ticket rates, a move the exhibitors and producers have been opposing vehemently.

Until all these are resolved, new movies may not hit the theaters.

Films like ‘Tuck Jagadish’, ‘Paagal’, ‘Love Story’ and ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ are planning for release in the first batch. Biggies like ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Acharya’ can only come to the theaters for the Dussera period.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu