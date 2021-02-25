New releases in Malayalam to be postponed?

The Kerala Film Chamber has requested the Chief Minister to allow second shows at the theatres. However such a decision is unlikely in the current situation, due to Covid 19 restrictions, says some reports.
The theatres in Kerala reopened after almost ten months in January, with 50% occupancy allowed for the shows. However the collections at the theatres are really less, even for movies that have received favourable reviews.
Jayasurya’s Vellam was the first Malayalam movie to release when the theatres reopened last month.
There are rumours that the release of Mammootty starrer The Priest could be postponed but there have been no official announcements regarding this as yet. The Priest is scheduled for release on Mar 4.