New song an ode to 'Srivalli' character in 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna's character 'Srivalli' from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' has generated excitement among netizens and her role in it. Now the makers of the pan-India movie have brought out a new song as an ode to the character.

Titled 'Srivalli', the second song now releases following the record-shattering views garnered by 'Jaago Jaago Bakre'. Sung by Javed Ali in Hindi and by Sid Sriram in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and composed by maestro Devi Sri Prasad, 'Srivalli' is a melodious celebration of the character embodied by Mandanna. The song is poised to become a one-of-a-kind chartbuster written and composed in five languages.