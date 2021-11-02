New song 'Tumse Bhi Zyada' from Ahan Shetty-starrer 'Tadap'

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The trailer of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Tadap' has grabbed attention ever since its release. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahan.

The makers released the first song from the film 'Tumse Bhi Zyada' on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Ahan took to his social media and shared a glimpse of the song showing that things can take a pretty unusual turn when you're least expecting. One moment Ahan and Tara can be seen in a romantic moment and the very next moment things turn darker as we see him being dragged by someone with his bike being set on fire.