New Zealand largest city reaches target of 90% for first Covid-19 vaccine doses

The country's Minister for Covid-19 Response, Chris Hipkins said in a statement on Sunday that the Counties Manukau DHB has reached the 90 per cent first dose target on Sunday.

Wellington, Nov 8 (IANS) All three district health boards (DHS) in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland have crossed the 90 per cent threshold for the first doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, a key milestone on the path to the city's opening up.

Both Auckland and Waitemata DHBs have already reached the goal with each sitting on 95 and 92 per cent first doses respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

Auckland will move across into the new traffic light system with fewer restrictions once all three DHBs have reached 90 per cent fully vaccinated, according to the Minister.

"Auckland is leading the way with vaccinations, and it is exciting to see Counties Manukau reach that all important 90 per cent first dose figure," Hipkins added.

"Getting every DHB in Auckland up to 90 per cent fully vaccinated is within our reach. On current daily rates we could be there within three weeks so long as people return for their second dose."

Auckland has been in a lockdown since mid-August over the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus.

The total case number of Covid-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 4,352, including 4,156 in Auckland, 156 in Waikato, 17 in Wellington, 18 in Northland, four in Canterbury and one in Nelson-Marlborough, said the Ministry.

--IANS

int/khz/