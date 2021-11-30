New Zealand reports 134 new community cases of Covid-19 Delta variant

Wellington, Nov 30 (IANS) New Zealand reported 134 new Delta variant cases of Covid-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 8,431.

Among the new infections, 116 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, eight in nearby Waikato, nine in Bay of Plenty and one in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health, Xinhua news agency reported.