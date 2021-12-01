New Zealand reports 146 new community cases of Covid-19 Delta variant

Wellington, Dec 1 (IANS) New Zealand reported 146 new Delta variant cases of Covid-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 8,574.

Among the new infections, 124 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 14 in nearby Waikato, four in Bay of Plenty and four in Nelson Marlborough, according to the Ministry of Health.