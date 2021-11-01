New Zealand reports 162 new community cases of Covid-19 Delta variant

Among the new infections, 156 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, five in nearby Waikato, and one in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Wellington, Nov 1 (IANS) New Zealand reported 162 new Delta variant cases of Covid-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 3,510.

Fifty-three community cases are being treated in hospitals, including three in intensive care units or high dependency units, said a Ministry statement.

There are 2,962 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 421 cases for which links are yet to be fully established, it said.

New Zealand also reported four new cases identified at the border among recent returnees. The cases have remained in managed quarantine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 6,233 currently, according to the Health Ministry.

