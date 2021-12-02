New Zealand reports 172 new community cases of Covid Delta variant

Wellington, Dec 2 (IANS) New Zealand reported 172 new Delta variant cases of Covid-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 8,745.

Among the new infections, 142 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 15 in nearby Waikato, one in Bay of Plenty, two in the Lakes District Health Board, one in MidCentral and nine in Nelson Marlborough, according to the Ministry of Health.