New Zealand reports 207 new cases of Covid-19

Wellington, Nov 6 (IANS) New Zealand reported 207 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

Of the 207 new cases, 206 were community cases and one was an imported case at the border, the Ministry added.

The total case number of Covid-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 4,240, including 4,047 in Auckland, 154 in Waikato, 17 in Wellington, 17 in Northland, four in Canterbury and one in Nelson-Marlborough, it said.