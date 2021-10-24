New Zealand reports 85 new Covid cases

Of the new cases of Covid-19 reported, 80 were community cases in the North Island, and five were imported cases at the border, said the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wellington, Oct 24 (IANS) New Zealand reported 85 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.

The total case number of Covid-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 2,572, including 2,466 in Auckland, 83 in Waikato, 17 in Wellington, five in Northland, and one in Nelson-Marlborough, the ministry said.

There were 50 Covid-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including four in intensive care units (ICUs) or high-dependency units (HDUs), it said.

New Zealand recorded 5,278 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the ministry.

New Zealand's largest city Auckland and part of the Waikato region in the North Island are at Covid-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.

--IANS

int/pgh