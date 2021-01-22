NEWJ bags 2 Golds at 11th IAMAI's India Digital Awards

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism Limited) registered two wins at Internet and Mobile Association of India's 11th India Digital Awards for Digital Content.



The campaign 'NEWJ Munchies' was honoured with Gold for the category of 'In-house Content Campaign' while NEWJ's Daily Publishing initiatives were awarded Gold for the 'Most Consistent Excellence in Digital Publishing' category.

India Digital Awards celebrates organisations teams and practitioners who have surpassed landmarks and delivered successful business outcomes using digital as a medium, according to IAMAI.

This year, the Awards were held virtually as a part of the India Digital Summit on 19-20 January 2021.

"NEWJ produces 300+ videos per week, in 8 languages and distributes these via 16+ media and OTT platforms. NEWJ Munchies are weekly segments on NEWJ's 13 channels. These segments offer an altogether unique perspective to a story - be it showcasing the struggle of a Bollywood star, the unplugged version of politicians, brands of India or unheard and inspiring stories of unsung heroes of the society," NEWJ Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Shalabh Upadhyay said.

"These segment stories position and amplify homegrown, grassroot-level content and voice the sentiments of real India. The consistency in Digital Publishing can be credited to our inhouse dynamic creative team," he added.

In 2019, Shalabh founded NEWJ with the dream and vision of establishing a cutting-edge, new-age media start-up which would redefine visual storytelling in India.

An important part of his mission is to reduce the urban-rural divide by leveraging data and tech for #BharatFirst. A Columbia Journalism School Graduate Upadhyay has an extensive career spanning in Journalism and Digital Storytelling in the US and Canada. (ANI)

