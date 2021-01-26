Newlyweds Varun-Natasha return to Mumbai from Alibaug

The couple was snapped while boarding a boat from Alibaug on their way to Mumbai. While Varun wore red kurta-pajama and a pair of sunglasses, Natasha chose to keep it simple with salwar kameez and let her hair loose. Both of them wore Covid masks.

Varun tied the knot with childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Natasha at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug on Sunday. Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, the wedding took place only in the presence of family members and close friends. Select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan and designer Manish Malhotra were invited.

Varun has shared photographs from his wedding, Haldi and other ceremonies on social media. In a latest Instagram post, he has shared a picture of Natasha's mehendi ceremony where the actor can be seen planting a kiss on her cheek.

