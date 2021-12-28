NGT acts tough on water pollution in Noida irrigation canal

It also directed authorities to act against the real estate developers in the city for committing offences under the Air and Water Acts.

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Noting major water pollution in Noida's irrigation canal, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the authorities concerned over discrepancies in the functional status of sewage treatment plants.

"We have interacted with the officers present. It has come out during interaction with the CEO, NOIDA, that as against the claim of STPs of 72 out of 95 group housing societies being functional, the stand of the state PCB is that only 12 were compliant. There is also a contradiction in the narrative in the report of the NOIDA on the one hand and details mentioned in the annexures to the report," the bench of NGT Chairman, Justice (retd) Adarsh Kumar Goel, said in an order dated December 23.

It was also directed that in view of a huge load of untreated sewage of group housing societies, the CSTP of the Noida sewer line will have to be properly maintained and its compliance status monitored.

"With regard to pollution of Kondli irrigation drain, the report of the State PCB shows that water quality is highly polluted. The state PCB has merely proposed procuring and installing online drain monitoring systems," it pointed out.

"The NOIDA has proposed undertaking a study by WAPCOS/EIL for feasibility for intercepting sewer schemes and in situ treatment. In that regard, work is said to have been allotted for one wetland. Strengthening of existing sewerage network and termination to STPs has to be properly executed," it said.

As per the information given by Noida officials, out of 10 projects, eight have been completed and two are under execution. Still, 30 sewage drains are to be properly connected to preplanned STPs of 180 MLD and the utilisation of treated effluents needs to be planned, the order read.

"Completion of ongoing sewerage network to be ensured and steps taken in respect of 30 drains and their termination to respective existing or new STPs. Mode of disposal of 6 existing STPs to be compliant with standards, including fecal coliform and utilization of treated effluents to be ensured," it said.

The next hearing in the matter will be April 12, 2022.

