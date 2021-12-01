NHRC takes cognizance of Muzaffarpur eye operation tragedy, seeks report

Patna, Dec 1 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of Muzaffarpur eye hospital tragedy in which more than 65 persons lost their eyesight since November 22.

The NHRC has asked the chief secretary of Bihar to submit action taken report in the next 4 weeks.

More than 100 persons went to a free eye check-up camp organised by a hospital in Muzaffarpur on November 22. The doctors of the hospital recommended the surgery of cataract to 65 persons. After the surgery, which was held between November 22 and November 27, all of them complained of pain in their eyes. Many of them also complained of vomiting.