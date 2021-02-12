Nia Sharma looks stunning in all-white ensemble

Nia posted a string of images on Instagram on Friday sporting a tie-up jacket flaunting her perfect figure paired with white pants. The actress is sporting nude make-up to complete her look.

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma shared a picture dressed in an all-white garment and she looks every inch stunning.

"Call it a life jacket all you want and trip on it.. but I Love it??" she wrote as the caption.

Nia had earlier posted a picture posing with actor Ajun Bijlani in Himachal Pradesh. The two did not disclose about the project they were shooting for there.

Nia, who ventured into TV with the show "Kaali" but gained recognition with her role in "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai", was seen in the fourth season of supernatural thriller show "Naagin".

She has also worked in shows like "Jamai Raja" and "Ishq Mein Marjawan."

--IANS

dc/rt