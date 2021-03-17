Nia Sharma oozes oomph in new post, invites 'precious comments'

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Mar 17th, 2021, 19:30:27hrs
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma's latest picture oozes oomph as she poses for the camera flaunting her tiny waist.

Nia posted a picture on Instagram where she is dressed in an all-white ensemble. She sports a tie-back crop top paired with low waist jeans. To complete her look, Nia wears a chunky cross necklace, a silver belly-button ring and completes her look with bold red lips.

"Should you wish to leave your precious comments," she wrote.

Nia rose to fame with shows such as Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja.

Currently, she stars in season two of the web-series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

--IANS

dc/vnc

