Nia Sharma shares her candy cane look

She completed her look with minimum make-up and chose to keep her hair straight for the look.

Nia posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a red-and-white chequered mid-length dress with a thigh high slit and plunging neckline.

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma opted for a red-and-white summer style statement on Wednesday, calling it her candy cane look.

"This is my CANDY CANE look!" she declared in the caption.

Nia was recently seen in the song "Tum bewafa ho" alongside also features Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi. Sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, and with music by Payal Dev, the number has lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa.

She was recently seen in season two of the web series "Jamai 2.0", along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as "Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha", "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai" and "Jamai Raja".

--IANS

dc/vnc