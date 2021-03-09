  1. Sify.com
  4. Nia Sharma sizzles in all-black outfit in new photo-op

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 9th, 2021, 16:42:14hrs
Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma flaunts her svelte figure in an all black number, in a new post she has shared on social media.

Nia posted the picture on Instagram. In the image she is seen wearing a black cut-out crop top with a plunging neckline, paired with low waist ripped jeans.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "I like Girls who look like they kill people for a living."

Nia keeps sharing sexy images on social media. She recently posted a picture on Instagram where she was seen wearing a black bralette with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with dewy make-up and a chunky gold layered chain.

Nia stars in season two of the web-series "Jamai 2.0", along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

