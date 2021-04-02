Nicholas Podany cast to play Mojo Jojo in 'Powerpuff Girls' live-action pilot

Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): Hollywood star Nicholas Podany has been tapped to play Joseph 'Jojo' Mondel Jr in the highly anticipated upcoming live-action pilot "Powerpuff" set at The CW.



According to Variety, Podany will portray JoJo, who as a kid was nerdy, power-hungry, insecure, and was obsessed with The Powerpuff Girls, despite his father's grudge against them. As an adult, JoJo finds his sweetness and rage in constant battle.

The series, now titled simply 'Powerpuff', was first announced as being in development back in August. Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new series sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.

Podany will be joining the previously announced stars Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault, who will play Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup respectively. It was also announced earlier this week that Donald Faison will be playing the role of Professor Utonium.

In the cartoon, Mojo Jojo was a primary antagonist of The Powerpuff Girls. He was previously Utonium's helper chimpanzee before he accidentally caused the incident that created the Girls. His own DNA was mutated in the process, turning him into a supervillain.

Podany, who is a Juilliard graduate, has previously appeared as Albus Potter in the Broadway production of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'. His screen credits include The CW series 'Hart of Dixie' and Netflix's 'Archive 81'.

As Per Variety, the pilot of 'Powerpuff Girls' will be penned by writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, with Cody executive producing it via Vita Vera Films. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Erika Kennair will produce. Maggie Kiley will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television will also produce. (ANI)

