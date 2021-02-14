Nick Jonas gives sneak peek of his workday at 'The Voice'

Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, who has returned as a coach to the season 20 of the musical show 'The Voice', shared a glimpse of his workday from the sets of the show on Sunday (local time).

Taking it to Instagram stories, Nick posted a picture that features the eye view from his seat while focusing on the iconic red beep button and the 'The Voice' notepad.Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Another day at the office @nbcthevoice".Whereas, earlier in the day, he also extended birthday wishes to his father by posting a throwback picture from his childhood on Instagram.Meanwhile, on the work front, 'The Voice' Season 20, which will see Nick Jonas as a coach will air on March 1, 2021, on NBC.Besides this, he will also mark his Super Bowl commercial debut by starring in an ad for Dexcom, which is a glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. (ANI)