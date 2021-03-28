Nick Jonas posts adorable selfie with wife Priyanka

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Singer Nick Jonas took to Twitter to post an adorable picture with wife actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In the sunkissed picture, Priyanka looks absolutely radiant in a sweater while Nick teamed up a sweatshirt with a cap. He wrote: "My" with a heart emoji.

Both Priyanka and Nick often treat their fans with their pictures. A few weeks back, Priyanka also took to social media to promote Nick's new album "Spaceman". The album is Nick's first solo release since 2016.