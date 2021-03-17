Nick Jonas wants to play Bruce Springsteen in a film

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Singer-actor Nick Jonas is a big fan of rock star Bruce Springsteen, and has revealed that he dreams of playing The Boss -- as Springsteen is known to fans -- in a film based on the latter's life someday.

"Growing up in New Jersey, Bruce obviously has a special place in my heart and my creative life, and it is a dream of mine... to play him in a movie one day and tell his story in some way that would be honouring to him and that he could be involved with," Jonas said during an interview with Apple Music, as reported by E! Online.