Nickelodeon, Mattel set to reboot 'Monster High' live-action TV movie and animated series

According to Deadline, Nickelodeon and Mattel have teamed up on two projects featuring the Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein characters.The two projects will premiere on The ViacomCBS-owned network in 2022.The animated series will follow the characters as they navigate the hilarity of high school in the hallowed halls of Monster High. It will be show-run by Shea Fontana, who has worked on 'DC Superhero Girls', with Claudia Spinelli, SVP, Animation Development is overseeing the project for Nickelodeon, and Christopher Keenan, SVP, Vice President of Content Development is overseeing for Mattel.A range of animated episodes, including specials, have been produced starting in 2010 with a handful of specials airing on Nickelodeon.On the live-action side, Jenny Jaffe, who wrote on the 'Big Hero 6 TV' series and is working on the new version of 'Rugrats', will write a TV movie musical event alongside Greg Erb and Jason Oremland ('Princess and the Frog').As reported by Deadline, the production of the 'Monster High' movie is being overseen by Nickelodeon's Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live-Action, and Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content.Mattel exec producer Adam Bonnett is also working across both."These classic monsters have always captured kids' imaginations and we are so excited and proud to welcome 'Monster High' to our brand for a new generation of kids," said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation."We have terrific partners on board at Mattel to create original content in different formats, and, with the expertise of the Nick creative team helmed by Claudia Spinelli on the animation development side, and Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan on the live-action side, we can't wait to showcase the comedy and adventure of these characters as they defy expectations and take on the world," added Naito."Monster High's strong message of inclusivity is more relevant than ever," said Fred Soulie, General Manager, Mattel Television."Nickelodeon shares our passion for the brand and its purpose having worked on the franchise when it first launched more than a decade ago. They are the ideal partners to bring these beloved characters and their stories to life through episodic television and the live-action television movie," added Soulie."We could not be more excited to work with Ramsey, Claudia, Zack, Shauna, our writers, and the entire Nickelodeon animation and live-action teams to introduce Monster High to a new audience. This property has always resonated deeply with fans and our reimagination of the franchise will focus on addressing important themes of identity and empowerment for kids today," added Mattel's Bonnet. (ANI)