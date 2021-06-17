Nickelodeon unveils 'The Patrick Star Show' trailer

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): Nickelodeon on Thursday released the official trailer for its 'SpongeBob Squarepants' spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show', ahead of its July 9 premiere.



According to Deadline, the series will be making debut back-to-back on Friday, July 9 at 7 PM ET/PT and 7:30 PM ET/PT. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, each series will roll out new episodes Friday nights on Nickelodeon and debut internationally in the fall.

'The Patrick Star Show' is the second spinoff of the number-one animated series 'SpongeBob SquarePants' and follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom.

Longtime voice of Patrick Star, Bill Fagerbakke will be lending his voice as the young adult Patrick alongside new cast members Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Patrick's fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad, who always puts his family first. Cree Summer will play Bunny Star, Patrick's loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball.

Others include Jill Talley as Squidina Star, Patrick's 8-year-old little sister who drinks her coffee from a sippy cup and Dana Snyder as GrandPat Star, Patrick's genius grandpa, and the most intelligent member of the Star family. Summer will also be voicing Grandma Tentacles, Squidward's grandma.

As per Deadline, 'The Patrick Star Show' has been developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, Nickelodeon, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon. (ANI)

