Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty agrees plea deal with feds

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): Pop star Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has agreed to plead guilty to one count of failing to register as a sexual offender in California.



TMZ obtained the legal documents filed by federal prosecutors and according to that, the feds say they will seek a sentence at the low end of the guidelines.

The judge will ultimately determine exactly what Petty gets, but in the documents obtained by TMZ, the feds note "the mandatory minimum sentence is 5 years of supervised release."

Reportedly, if Petty did not have taken the deal, the maximum sentence he could have faced is 10 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release. He still might end up getting some time behind bars depending on how the judge weighs Petty's criminal history, as per TMZ.

For the unversed, Petty was charged for the crime back in March 2020. He and Nicki moved to California the previous year, and the feds said: "he never registered with local authorities as a sex offender something he was required to do because of a 1995 conviction in NY for first-degree attempted rape."

Petty was convicted in 1995 for first-degree attempted rape and served almost four years in New York state prison for the crime. Due to the pending federal case, Petty had to get the court's permission to be present when Nicki gave birth to their son last year. (ANI)

