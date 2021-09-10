Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads guilty for failing to register as sex offender in California

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty has entered a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.



According to People magazine, Court records obtained by the outlet show that the 43-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday during a virtual hearing with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, which oversees both central and southern parts of the state.

He now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. Petty's sentencing has been scheduled for January 24, 2022.

Petty was arrested in March 2020 after being indicted for failure to register as a sex offender. At the time, Petty pleaded not guilty and posted USD 100,000 bail, according to records accessed by People magazine.

TMZ reported, he initially faced legal trouble after being pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police Department on November 15, 2019, when the department determined he was registered as a sex offender in New York, but not in California, where he currently resides.

Petty is required to register as a sex offender, as he was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months but spent four years in prison. Petty is a level two registered offender in New York, which means he's considered a "moderate risk of repeat offense."

Last month, Petty's alleged rape victim, Jennifer Hough had filed a lawsuit against him and Minaj, in which she accused the pair of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her rape accusation.

The lawsuit also accused Petty and Minaj, who married in October 2019, of intentional infliction of emotional distress and alleged that the couple had offered Hough up to USD 500,000 to recant her claims.

"If I lie now and say that I lied then, you know what that does? Do you know what that's going to say to my two little girls or even my sons?" Hough told a news outlet in August, as per People magazine. (ANI)

