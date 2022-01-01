Nicolas Cage felt 'marginalised' by movie studios after a couple of flops'

Cage said: "I knew after a couple of flops that I had been marginalised in the studio system and I wasn't going to get invited by them."

Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, who was feted with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998, revealed how he decided to take a different approach to his career after he saw a change in attitude towards him as an actor.

However, he heaped praise on 'Pig' director Michael Sarnoski, who is at the helm of a feature film for the first time with the emotional drama, for taking a chance, and described him as his "Archangel", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on an episode of Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, he added: "I always knew that it would take a young filmmaker who would come back or remember some movies I had made and know that I might be right for his script and rediscover me.

"And that's why he's not just Michael, he's Archangel Michael. This wouldn't be happening if he didn't have the open mind to say, 'Come with me.' "

Cage also recalled working on 1997 action thriller 'Face/Off' - in which he starred alongside John Travolta, revealed one particular moment where the lines of reality and fiction became blurred for him as he played serial killer Castor Troy.

He said: "There was a moment in there where I think I actually left my body, where I just got scared. Am I acting or is this real? And I can see it when I look at the movie, that one moment, it's in my eyes."

Cage, who has enjoyed taking on a diverse range of roles throughout his career, has always tried to stand out by taking advice from Russian theatre practitioner Konstantin Stanislavski.

He explained: "Stanislavski said the worst thing an actor can do is imitate. Being a bit of a rebel, I wanted to break that rule.

"So I tried with 'Wild at Heart,' a Warhol-like approach to the Sailor Ripley character. In movies, like 'Prisoners of the Ghost Land' or even 'Face/Off' or 'Vampire's Kiss,' I was experimenting with what I would like to call Western Kabuki or more Baroque or operatic style of film performance.

"Break free from the naturalism, so to speak, and express a larger way of performance."

--IANS

dc/shb/